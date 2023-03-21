Councillor says more must be done to end violence against women after Portadown house fire murder

The woman died in a blaze in the early hours of yesterday morning in Church Street in the town.

The fire brigade were called at 2.13am and according to eye witnesses they arrived incredibly quickly but unfortunately the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A number of residents were also evacuated to Portadown Town Hall as firefighters spent two hours getting the blaze under control.

The scene on Church Street in Portadown where police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman. Picture by Jonathan Porter // PressEye

As news of the woman’s death in a house fire began circulating, police announced that the investigation into the fire had become a murder inquiry.

Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Wilson said: "Officers attended alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

"Sadly, a 37-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

"We have now launched a murder investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

“I am appealing to anyone with information, or who witnessed anything untoward, to please get in touch.

"Likewise, if you have captured dash cam footage, please contact officers on 101 quoting reference number 92 of 21/03/23.”

DUP Councillor Kyle Moutray said: "I am shocked and saddened to have wakened to the tragic news that a life has been lost in a major fire in Church Street, Portadown.

"My immediate thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased.

"I want to pay tribute to the fast actions of the emergency services who responded to the fire and worked to save lives, their actions and swift response are to be commended.”

The party’s MP in the area Carla Lockhart said: “This is some very sad news coming from Portadown. My thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased.”

Sinn Fein councillor Paul Duffy said: "Once again, another woman meets a violent death, this murder adds to a long and depressing list of such attacks against women.