Country music star Nathan Carter rocks new mamas in hospital visit

Irish country sensation Nathan Carter surprised patients and staff at Craigavon Area Hospital yesterday as he officially launched the first Shamrock Solstice Festival.

Excited mamas as well as nurses and staff were thrilled when the singing star announced he will headline the festival to be held in Shamrock Park in Portadown on Saturday June 23.

Nathan entertained children at the hospital’s Blossom Children and Young People’s Centre, before heading over to the maternity unit to sing ‘Rock Me Mama’ to all the new ‘mamas’ and babies.

Craigavon Hospital is the nominated charity for Shamrock Solstice.

Dr Gerry Adams, from the Ted Clarke Memorial Trust, the organisers of Shamrock Solstice, said: “We would like to thank Nathan for taking time out of his busy schedule and putting a smile on so many faces at Craigavon Hospital.

“We endeavour to raise as much money as possible during our exciting Shamrock Solstice Festival for the hospital and as Nathan is immensely popular, we are confident that tickets will be flying.”

Nathan said: “I was honoured and humbled to perform at Craigavon Area Hospital today. What better way to congratulate new mums, than to sing ‘Rock Me Mama’?

“And the children in the Blossom Centre were adorable and great fun, singing along to many of my hit songs.”

Tickets for Shamrock Solstice, sponsored by Stena Line, cost £25 (standing), £28 (seated) with limited VIP £40 tickets available, which includes a ‘meet and greet’ with Nathan.

All tickets are available from www.ticketmaster.ie and www.ticketsource.co.uk