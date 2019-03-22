Country trio comes to the Ulster Hall

Country trio Midland bring their live show to Belfast’s Ulster Hall on December 2 and tickets are on sale now.

Made up of singer Mark Wystrach, lead guitarist Jess Carson and bass player Cameron Duddy, a trio of friends based in Dripping Springs, Texas, Midland is the embodiment of 70s California country, all smooth Eagles harmonies and heart-on-your-sleeve lyrics. Their songs are intoxicating country, sung with the twang of George Strait. Midland’s music is truly a sound decades in the making that’s just right for today