Couple escape from arson attack at home through window

A man and a woman were forced to escape through the living room window after an arson attack on their home.

Detectives in Antrim are appealing for information following a report of arson at residential premises at the Templeton Park area of Templepatrick in the early hours of this morning.

"Shortly before 1.30am it was reported that a wheelie bin and tyres were placed at the front door of a house and set alight," said a PSNI spokesman.

"A male and female inside the property had to exit through the living room window as a result of the incident.

“A car parked in the area was also set alight. Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service attended the scene and extinguished the fires. Both the front door and the car were badly damaged as a result of the incident."

Police are appealing to anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact detectives in Antrim on 101 quoting reference number 60 13/9/18.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”