Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A motorist caught doing 100mph said he didn't realise he was going so fast because the speed on the hire car was set in kilometres.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Lyons (57), of Harrier Close in Bolton, was detected in a Kia Sportage on October 31 last year at the A6 dual-carriageway near Randalstown. The speed limit was 70mph.

The defendant appeared at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, and pleaded guilty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told the court: "I have got no excuse for doing that speed but it was a hire car and it was in kilometres. What I should have done is pulled over and worked out how to change it to miles per hour".

A motorist caught doing 100mph said he didn't realise he was going so fast because the speed on the hire car was set in kilometres

He said he didn't feel he had been going unusually fast as he had been "keeping up with a car in front" and he was "horrified to find out it was so fast, I had no idea".

He said he wished to apologise for a "serious error of judgement".

The financial advisor said on the day in question he was in Northern Ireland in connection with work.