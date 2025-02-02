100mph motorist said he didn't realise he was going so fast as he was in hire car with speedometer set in kilometres

By Court Reporter
Published 2nd Feb 2025, 12:47 BST
Updated 2nd Feb 2025, 12:48 BST
A motorist caught doing 100mph said he didn't realise he was going so fast because the speed on the hire car was set in kilometres.

John Lyons (57), of Harrier Close in Bolton, was detected in a Kia Sportage on October 31 last year at the A6 dual-carriageway near Randalstown. The speed limit was 70mph.

The defendant appeared at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, and pleaded guilty.

He told the court: "I have got no excuse for doing that speed but it was a hire car and it was in kilometres. What I should have done is pulled over and worked out how to change it to miles per hour".

He said he didn't feel he had been going unusually fast as he had been "keeping up with a car in front" and he was "horrified to find out it was so fast, I had no idea".

He said he wished to apologise for a "serious error of judgement".

The financial advisor said on the day in question he was in Northern Ireland in connection with work.

The defendant was banned from driving for a month and was fined £150.

