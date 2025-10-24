A Belfast man previously jailed for making threats to kill Jamie Bryson has been bailed for 'pestering' Mr Bryson after he sent a letter to BBC journalist Stephen Nolan

A Belfast man previously jailed for making threats to kill Jamie Bryson, sent a letter to BBC journalist Stephen Nolan asking him to investigate the political activist, a court has heard.

A man “fixated” with loyalist activist Jamie Bryson allegedly defied a ban on pestering him by attempting to get broadcaster Stephen Nolan to carry out an investigation, a court heard today.

Robert Beck, 62, was arrested after police were alerted to the contents of a letter he tried to take to the television and radio presenter at BBC studios in Belfast.

Beck, of Bloomfield Crescent in the city, has been charged with breaching a restraining order obtained by Mr Bryson.

He is further accused of motoring offences, criminal damage, harassment and threats to kill another man in connection with two separate incidents.

Beck was prohibited from pestering Mr Bryson after being jailed back in December 2023 for making threats to kill him and other loyalists.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard he allegedly breached that order on Tuesday through third-party contact with Mr Nolan and his team at the BBC.

A defence lawyer claimed he made an initial request for the presenter’s show to investigate his complaints.

Beck then attended the BBC with a letter addressed to Mr Nolan, asking to meet him at the former Robinson Centre site in east Belfast.

Instead, however, Mr Bryson made a complaint to police when the broadcaster made him aware of the correspondence, the court was told.

Beck’s solicitor argued he has been subjected to threats and violence from the UVF in east Belfast after “taking on” the paramilitaries.

Disputing any intention to breach the restraining order, he submitted: “The letter didn’t ask Mr Nolan to contact Mr Bryson (and) there are no threats of violence intended against Mr Bryson.

“Mr Beck explained that in his view Stephen Nolan (is) the biggest show in the country, and he wanted them to investigate his claims without notifying Mr Bryson.”

Police accepted no direct threats had been made against the high profile activist.

But an investigating detective claimed: “The content of the letter indicates that the defendant appears to be fixated on the injured party Mr Bryson, blaming him for his time spent in custody.”

Beck is also facing prosecution over allegations that he harassed and made threats to kill another man during incidents in the Newtownards area on October 16 and 21.

He allegedly drove past that complainant’s home and beeped his car at him, the court heard.

According to the defence, however, the charge was based on speculation and disputed CCTV footage of the car involved rather than any identification of Beck at the scene.

Granting bail to the accused, Deputy District Judge Peter Prenter imposed a curfew and banned him from entering Newtownards or the Donaghadee area where Mr Bryson lives.