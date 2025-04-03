Co Down man who punched his dog in a 'wanton' act of cruelty walks free from court today after his jail sentence was suspended

One of the images of dog cruelty which were circulated on social media

​​A man who punched and threw his dog in a “wanton” act of cruelty walked free from court today after his nine month jail sentence was suspended for three years.

Sentencing Stephen Morrison at Newtownards Magistrates Court District Judge Mark Hamill said while he was “well aware of the reactions of the public to brutality towards animals,” he added that the “best and only point” in mitigation was that the 34-year-old had already served the equivalent of a five month sentence.

Describing the offending as a “particularly stark example of wanton cruelty to a dog,” the judge also banned Morrison from owning any animal ever again and told him starkly: “You will find that your name is mud and deservedly so - you've disgraced yourself and this is entirely your own work.”

At an earlier hearing Morrison, from Cayman Avenue in Bangor, entered a guilty plea to causing unnecessary suffering to a dog on 22 January this year.

The court heard previously and a PPS lawyer outlined again today how police received a report of a male “being cruel to a dog in an area of Bangor” at around 8.40am that morning.

She told the court how CCTV footage taken from a doorbell camera has been “circulated widely on social media” which shows Morrison “shouting and swearing in an agitated state.”

“He has with him a small dog and the footage shows him forcibly punching the dog on the head and the back area at least two or three times…before picking the dog up by the scruff and throwing it.”

As the footage proceeds Morrison is recorded launching a kick at the dog, named Colt, but a fence obscures the view so police are not sure whether the kick connects.

There was a further report that afternoon, at 1.44pm, of Morrison holding the dog and that he was “pretending to throw himself out in front of moving vehicles.”

The court heard how the footage, recorded on a doorbell camera, was “widely shared on social media and attracted significant attention” and at one stage, Morrison was issued with threats if he was to come back to Bangor.

When Morrison was arrested he was “heavily intoxicated” and claimed that he could not remember the incident but when he was interviewed and shown the footage, he accepted that he was the person in the footage, that it was his dog and further that his actions “would amount to cruelty.”

The lawyer added that since the incident, Colt has been successfully rehomed.

Lodging a plea in mitigation Morrison’s defence counsel highlighted that he had entered a guilty plea and further that he is “extremely embarrassed about and is apologetic for his behaviour,” adding that when he was shown the footage of what he did to Colt “he said he was appalled by his own behaviour.”