Definition of 'woman': Equality Commission says UK Supreme Court ruling will likely affect Northern Ireland - despite different laws from GB

The NI Equality Commission tells the News Letter that it believes the Supreme Court’s ruling on how to define the word “woman” will affect the Province, despite it having different equality laws from GB.

Meanwhile trans activists in Northern Ireland have reacted with concern to the ruling.

The judgement largely revolves around how to interpret the 2010 Equality Act – a piece of law which does not apply to Northern Ireland.

An Equality Commission spokesperson said: “This is a detailed judgment, and the commission will take time to consider it in full.

A transgender flag

“While the Supreme Court's judgment was not directly concerned with the relationship between the Gender Recognition Act 2004 and our corresponding equality law, the Sex Discrimination (NI) Order 1976, our initial view is that the judgment is likely to be deemed by our industrial tribunals and courts to be highly persuasive and, consequently, it is likely to be followed in cases where similar issues arise.

“Ultimately it will be for our industrial tribunals and courts to determine whether unlawful discrimination has occurred in any particular case.

“The Equality Commission will also take the judgment into account when advising employers and service-providers about their duties under the Sex Discrimination (NI) Order.”

Meanwhile the publicly-funded trans lobby group Cara-Friend said it was “deeply concerned by the short-sighted and damaging ruling released by the UK Supreme Court”.

It added: “In light of today's news we will work closely with sector colleagues across Northern Ireland and Great Britain, and continue to fight for respect, equality and dignity for trans, non-binary and intersex members of the community.”

And speaking on BBC Radio Ulster, Alexa Moore of the Rainbow Project (another publicly-funded group which lobbies on trans issues) said: “I know there's a lot of trans people out there who are really really concerned and fearful about this.

"I mean, you can hear that the kind of groups that brought this decision are delighted that the rights of trans people to access basic services, to move through society, to have their gender respected in any meaningful way, might be undermined or might be removed.

"We're very clear: we've yet to know or yet to understand the real implications of this both across the UK, and specifically within Northern Ireland, because we do have different laws here…

"I feel like there has been a concerted effort and campaign by certain sections of society – and it's infiltrated politics, it's infiltrated the media – to undermine the rights of a very, very small group of people.

"Trans people make up less than 1% of the population. And yet by the news coverage and the lawfare that's going on you'd think that we're a massive group taking over society. That's fundamentally not the case.

"We're a very small group of people with very limited representation in the media, in politics, there are no trans elected representatives in Northern Ireland, and kind of across the UK there's maybe one or two in Parliament.