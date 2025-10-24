Ex-RUC man Jim Gamble withdrew his candidacy to chair the UK's grooming gang enquiry this week. Image: BBC

Former RUC man Jim Gamble is a “major loss” to the UK’s grooming inquiry and would have made its ideal leader, a policeman turned MLA has said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jon Burrows’ comments came after Jim Gamble ruled himself out of a leadership role in the inquiry, citing politicisation and and a toxic atmosphere around the appointment process as he went.

Mr Gamble headed up the RUC’s Special Branch and went on to become an expert in combating child abuse, and was awarded the Queen's Police Medal in recognition of his career in law enforcement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Held to be a front-runner among potential candidates to head up a national probe into grooming gangs, he this week withdrew as controversy over its make-up grew, saying the process of appointing someone to chair the inquiry panel had become mired in “political opportunism and point-scoring”.

UUP MLA Jon Burrows, also a former policeman, says Jim Gamble would have been outstanding chair of the inquiry.

Now Mr Burrows, formerly a senior PSNI officer and now MLA for North Antrim, has said Mr Gamble’s departure is the inquiry’s loss.

"Jim Gamble is an outstanding man, and was an outstanding candidate to chair the inquiry,” the Ulster Unionist told the News Letter. "He has impeccable expertise in the areas of child protection and child safety.

"In my opinion, it’s a major loss to the inquiry. It’s very disappointing that he was driven to exit [the appointment process] in this way.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Writing to Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood to pull out of the inquiry, Mr Gamble stated his decision was “reinforced by the highly charged and toxic environment that has surrounded and influenced the appointment process, and the impact this has had on those closest to me”.

Sir Keir Starmer was grilled over the inquiry's problems at Prime Minister's Questions this week, leading to testy party-political exchanges. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

This week, four survivors of grooming gangs dropped out of the inquiry panel after raising several concerns, including that of the two main candidates to chair the probe, Mr Gamble is ex-police while his main rival came from a social work background.

The four women argued those fields had failed to tackle their abusers, and the inquiry is to look into trust in those professions.

During Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons on Wednesday, opposition leader Kemi Badenoch grill Sir Keir Starmer over the inquiry, leading to testy political exchanges as she accused the government of engaging in “a briefing war against survivors” while Sir Keir hit back with what he said were failures of previous Tory regimes to tackle grooming gangs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That afternoon, Mr Gamble published his withdrawal letter to social media.

He stated: “I had hoped that my track record of fierce independence and child-centred focus, particularly in the Child Exploitation and Online Protection Centre and in the 15 years since I resigned from the police, would have enabled me to proceed and hold the organisations and individuals who failed these young people to account whilst driving real change.

“Regrettably, the reaction to the appointment process has been defined more by the vested interests of some, as well as political opportunism and point-scoring, rather than by the cross-party consensus required to address such a serious national issue.

“Victims and survivors, who have been let down so often in the past, deserve better than to be used as leverage for short-term gain.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The panel is believed to be made up of around 20 people, and Mr Gamble said he believed the majority would be happy with him as chair – but without universal support, he felt he should go.

“The individual taking on this critical role must have the confidence of survivors,” he stated.

“While I was told that the majority of those I spoke with supported my position, it is clear that a lack of confidence due to my previous occupation exists among some.