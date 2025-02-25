Jim Allister brands move to allow Irish language in Northern Ireland's courts a 'regressive' one - for three reasons

​​Jim Allister has said that a move to allow Irish to be spoken in legal settings is "regressive".

The TUV leader and barrister made the comments as Irish language campaign group Conradh na Gaeilge said it has been "officially informed" that a change in the law is coming, perhaps within days.

It will involve the government repealing a centuries-old law requiring only English to be spoken.

Mr Allister said: "The repeal of the ban on Irish in our courts is a regressive move in terms of equality, justice and finances.

TUV leader Jim Allister has given three reasons for why he opposes Irish in the court system: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

“The change will result in the legal profession becoming more a cold house for the Unionist community who are already underrepresented in the sector.

“Importantly it will also negatively impact on the delivery of justice. Often in a court setting how someone says something is just as important as what they say.

"If a jury can only understand someone in the dock through an interpreter important nuances in tone of voice and even hesitations will be lost.

"This will impact on the ability of our courts to deliver justice.

“Finally, this unnecessary move will add to the cost of delivering justice and result in delays in the system due to the growth in a need for translators for people who already adequately speak and understand English.”

The move has its roots in 2020, when Sinn Fein and the DUP (then led by Arlene Foster) struck the 'New Decade, New Approach' deal.

The deal was the culmination of talks about resurrecting Stormont after three years in abeyance.

Among the things the deal promised was a new law to "provide official recognition of the status of the Irish Language in Northern Ireland".

It also promised that the government would "repeal the Administration of Justice (Language) Act (Ireland) 1737".

This act set out that "all Proceedings in Courts of Justice within this Kingdom shall be in the English Language... and not in Latin or French, or any other tongue or language whatsoever".

It also applied to all patents, charters, fines, bonds, and other legal paraphernalia.

The penalty for breaking this law was a £20 fine.

Conradh na Gaeilge announced on Tuesday that it "has been officially informed that the Secretary of State will officially repeal the 1737 legislation this week".

The group added that it now falls to "the Justice Minister, Naomi Long MLA, to bring forward the guidelines setting out the use of Irish in legal, court and tribunal settings following the removal of the ban".

President of the group Ciaran Mac Giolla Bhein, said the move is "a major victory against centuries of exclusion and discrimination".

He added: "Whilst similar legislation was repealed in Wales, Scotland and the south long, long ago, once again, Irish speakers here in the north were, as always, left behind, as an ongoing legacy of colonial policy designed to eradicate the Irish language from all vestiges of public life…

“The Irish language must have equal status in all of our public and shared spaces. That is what equality looks like."

He added that the group has written to Naomi Long "to ensure the needs and expectations of our community are realised in full”.

Despite the existence of the 1737 act, the same group had issued a press release in January 2024 hailing the fact that witnesses in a court in Belfast had introduced themselves in Irish.

Conradh na Gaeilge said "several witnesses from the Irish language community appeared before a tribunal" in the city and "introduced themselves in Irish".

"It is likely this is the first time witnesses have officially used Irish in Courts in Belfast since the introduction of the 1737 Administration of Justice (Language) Act (Ireland) 1737," the group said at the time.

The Northern Ireland Office said: “The provision to repeal the 1737 Act is part of the Identity & Language (Northern Ireland) Act 2022, which is for the Northern Ireland Executive to implement.

"Implementation of the Identity & Language Act will help enshrine respect and tolerance for all of Northern Ireland’s diverse identities, cultures and traditions."

A spokesperson for the Department of Justice said: “The justice minister very much welcomes the long overdue repeal of the 1737 Act, which will remove the statutory prohibition on the use of languages other than English, including the Irish language, in legal proceedings in Northern Ireland.

"It is an important recognition of the importance of Irish to many in our community. It will not, however, change the common law position that English is the working language of the courts.