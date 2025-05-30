Liverpool FC victory parade crash: Paul Doyle appears in court

By PA Reporter
Published 30th May 2025, 11:16 BST
Updated 30th May 2025, 11:26 BST

Paul Doyle, the man accused of being the driver that ploughed into crowds at the Liverpool FC victory parade, has appeared briefly in court.

Doyle, 53, wearing a black suit, white shirt and grey tie, looked emotional as he came into the courtroom at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on Friday morning.

Doyle looked around at the dozens of reporters packing the courtroom as he was brought in from the cells, his face crumpling slightly as he held back tears.

District Judge Paul Healey asked for the defendant to identify himself and in a croaky voice, Doyle confirmed his name, gave his date of birth and address in Liverpool.

Flowers and tributes at the scene in Water Street near the Liver Building in Liverpool after a car ploughed into a crowd of people during Liverpool FC's Premier League victory parade. Paul Doyle, 53, has appeared in court today following the incident which resulted in 79 people suffering injuriesFlowers and tributes at the scene in Water Street near the Liver Building in Liverpool after a car ploughed into a crowd of people during Liverpool FC's Premier League victory parade. Paul Doyle, 53, has appeared in court today following the incident which resulted in 79 people suffering injuries
Flowers and tributes at the scene in Water Street near the Liver Building in Liverpool after a car ploughed into a crowd of people during Liverpool FC's Premier League victory parade. Paul Doyle, 53, has appeared in court today following the incident which resulted in 79 people suffering injuries

The hearing was adjourned seven minutes later as the court dealt with reporting restriction matters ahead of a resumption, with the defendant taken from the dock and back to the cells.

No charges were put to Doyle, with the hearing expected to resume shortly before a further hearing later today at Liverpool Crown Court.

Doyle was briefly brought back into court while reporting restriction matters were considered and looked more composed but continued to keep his head down, looking at the floor.

Eleanor Barlow, a journalist with the PA news agency, representing the media, spoke on behalf of the 27 other reporters in court.

District Judge Healey then adjourned proceedings again until 11.30am to consider the prosecution application for reporting restrictions and the media response.

