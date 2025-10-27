Man accused of harassing BBC's Stephen Nolan 'was carrying hammer when he demanded to speak to him'
Robert Beck turned up at BBC buildings in the city after repeatedly attempting to deliver threatening letters to the radio and television presenter, police claimed.
The 62-year-old, of Bloomfield Crescent, was detained again at the weekend less than 24 hours after being released on separate allegations of pestering loyalist activist Jamie Bryrson.
He appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court to face new charges of possessing an offensive weapon in a public, disorderly behaviour and harassment of Mr Nolan.
An investigating detective said Beck attended the BBC’s Blackstaff House premises at 9am on Saturday morning demanding to speak to the broadcaster, eventually leaving when security staff informed him police had been called.
Officers located him at a nearby hotel on Clarence Street West while he was writing a letter.
He became abrasive towards police as they seized the letter, his notebook and other belongings, the court heard.
A small claw hammer fell out of his leather jacket which he claimed was for DIY purposes.
At the scene Beck indicated the correspondence was intended for Mr Nolan and asked officers: “Do us a favour and deliver that over there.”
The detective added: “He made repeated requests for police to deliver the letters, stating ‘I’m doing the country a service here’.”
It was claimed that he vowed to confront the presenter at every opportunity and to know where he frequented.
Opposing bail, police claimed it was the fourth time in a week he had gone to the BBC seeking to speak to Mr Nolan and deliver “letters of a concerning and threatening nature”.
District Judge Francis Rafferty was told the broadcaster has provided a statement expressing concern at what he believed to be an escalation in Beck’s behaviour.
“He does not feel safe knowing that Mr Beck has threatened to approach him at any point,” the detective said.
“Coupled with the discovery of a hammer on his person during the latest incident he is deeply concerned about his safety and other persons encountering Mr Beck.”
During police interviews the defendant insisted he poses no threat to Mr Nolan, adding that it is now “finished”.
He had been granted on bail last Friday on separate allegations of breaching a restraining order obtained by Mr Bryson.
The charges involve claims he defied a ban on pestering the high-profile loyalist by attempting to get Mr Nolan to carry out an investigation into him.
Beck, who was previously jailed for making threats to kill Mr Bryson, has been described as “fixated” with him.
According to police, immediately after being released from custody last week he went straight back to the BBC in a bid to deliver another letter.
Defence counsel Turlough Madden stressed that Beck made clear he poses no threat to Mr Nolan.
The barrister also argued that the hammer was never brandished with any violent intent.
Asked if his client required the tool for any trade purposes, he replied: “He would carry out DIY in his daughter’s house.”
Mr Madden predicted: “The prosecution will be in difficulties proving an intent to injure.”
Beck was refused bail and remanded into custody until November 24.
Judge Rafferty told him: “I’m not satisfied that you would abide by any conditions I might impose.”