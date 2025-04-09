North-south interconnector: Landscaping conditions not met before work to install electricity pylons in Armagh and Tyrone started, court told

Protesters opposed to the construction of over 100 pylons along a 34 km stretch of the Armagh and Tyrone countryside to facilitate a North-South electricity connector demonstrated outside Belfast’s High Court today.

​​Landscaping conditions were not adequately met before preliminary work to install more than 100 electricity pylons in Armagh and Tyrone got underway, the High Court heard today.

Lawyers for a campaign group opposed to the overhead north-south interconnector project claimed a failure to provide specific details about how the countryside will be restored following construction.

Full planning approval for the £300m cross-border network of 400kv cables was secured back in 2020.

Safe Electricity Armagh and Tyrone (SEAT) is now challenging the Department for Infrastructure’s decision to give the all-clear for starting preparatory work on erecting the pylons along a 34 km stretch of land.

The group, which represents more than 6,000 local residents, contend it was an irrational and unlawful move in breach of planning compliance rules.

Judicial review proceedings relate to the discharge of pre-commencement conditions covering both the main construction and associated works.

The court heard development of a substation and the corridor of overhead electricity lines was not allowed to start until a planting and woodland management and maintenance plan was ratified.

Philip Henry KC, for SEAT, stressed: “Both need to be agreed before you put a spade in the ground.”

It was contended that landscaping plans submitted to the Department were inadequate to satisfy those required conditions.

Stressing an obligation for land to be reinstated in line with the conditions, counsel claimed a lack of specificity on how any damage caused by the project will be remedied.

Further concerns centred on consultation and changes to the countryside since planning permission for the electricity line from County Tyrone to County Meath was granted.

Mr Justice McAlinden was told that new homes, garages and greenhouses have all been installed in the intervening period.

“It’s a very rudimentary step that before you impose your will on an unwilling third party private landowner you speak to them in advance to make sure you have got it right,” Mr Henry submitted.

Instead, he alleged, there was a “general casualness” in how the pre-commencement conditions were handled.

“We are dealing with land privately owned by people who don’t want the diggers and heavy machinery, and this is a plan which (should) tell them what is going to happen afterwards.”