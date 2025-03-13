Northern Ireland crime: Man (72) arrested under the Extradition Act for criminal damage hate crime offences that occurred in Flagler County, Florida, USA in November 2023

By Gemma Murray

Digital Specialist

Published 13th Mar 2025, 11:07 BST
Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s International Policing Unit have this morning, Thursday 13th March 2025 arrested a 72 year man at Musgrave Police Station.

The man was arrested under the Extradition Act for criminal damage hate crime offences that occurred in Flagler County, Florida, USA in November 2023.

Most Popular

He is due to appear before Laganside Extradition Court later today (Thursday 13th March).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sergeant Davey from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's International Policing Unit said: “We continue to work closely with our national and international partners to identify and arrest those wanted in other jurisdictions.

Police metal handcuffsplaceholder image
Police metal handcuffs

"Tackling hate crime is a priority for the Police Service of Northern Ireland and we will work with partners to bring those suspected of involvement in hate crime before the courts.

“Our message is clear that we will relentlessly pursue those that are trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime.”

Related topics:Police Service of Northern IrelandNorthern IrelandFloridaUSA
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice