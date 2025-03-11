Omagh: Stormont calls on Irish government to start own inquiry into bomb atrocity that killed 29 and maimed 220 others

The Irish Government should start its own public inquiry into the Omagh bombing, says Stormont.

Dublin has said it will fully co-operate with the UK’s inquiry into the bombing, but the government in the Republic of Ireland has stopped short of committing to a separate public inquiry.

The bomb killed 29 people, including a woman who was pregnant with twins, in the worst single atrocity of the Troubles.

A motion passed by the Northern Ireland Assembly on Tuesday (11th) “laments the lack of any tangible effort” by the Irish government to conduct their own inquiry into the Omagh bombing atrocity or deal with the wider aftermath of the Troubles.

Structural engineers examine the scene after the 1998 bomb killed 28 people in Omagh. Photo: Pacemaker Belfast

The motion was brought by UUP MLAs Doug Beattie, Steve Aiken, Robbie Butler and John Stewart.

Mr Beattie told the Assembly that the vehicle that transported the bomb was stolen in the Republic of Ireland, adding that the bombing’s explosives were also sourced and assembled there.

“Yet the Dublin government does not feel the need to hold a public inquiry in parallel to the UK inquiry,” he said. “They clearly do not take their commitment to victims seriously, and many victims do not trust their hollow words.”

Mr Beattie said commitments on implementing new legislation will be “pointless” if it does not include powers to compel witnesses from the Republic, including gardai and military intelligence, to address the Omagh bomb inquiry.

An RUC officer walks past the mangled wreckage of children's buggies at the scene of the Omagh explosion.

Mr Butler told the Assembly that the intent of Tuesday’s motion was to seek truth and justice for innocent victims of terrorism.

Stating the legacy of pain from the Troubles spreads beyond Northern Ireland, he said “active engagement is not enough” and insisted there needs to be a parallel inquiry in the Republic, adding: “Warm words will not cut it.”

He added: “In 2025, there’s absolutely no reason why the government in the Republic of Ireland shouldn’t do what our government in the UK do, and that is to ’fess up and provide the absolute truth for victims of terrorism.”

The UUP motion also called on the UK government to initiate an inquiry into the role of the Irish state during the Troubles – but that wording was replaced by a DUP amendment calling on the Irish government to initiate a public inquiry into the Omagh bomb, with powers to compel any person in the Republic of Ireland to provide evidence, information, and material pertinent to a full and unfettered investigation on behalf of victims and survivors.

Doug Beattie was one of several Ulster Unionist MLAs to bring today's motion on Ireland's refusal to set up its own inquiry into the Omagh bombing.

That amendment was brought by DUP MLAs Joanne Bunting, Maurice Bradley, and Stephen Dunne.

Ms Bunting said it was “imperative” that the Republic of Ireland government instigates its own inquiry.

The DUP amendment also called on Northern Ireland Justice Minister Naomi Long to demonstrate her commitment to challenging the Irish government’s “failure to investigate the role of the Irish state during the Troubles”.

Ms Long told the Assembly that the Secretary of State would need to formally engage with the Irish government in relation to the inquiry.