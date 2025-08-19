Postman in court charged with stealing packages
Dylan Catney, 26, appeared at the city’s Magistrates Court accused of committing the offences while at work on dates between November 2023 and April 2024.
The defendant, of Dart Hill in Belfast, is charged with intentionally opening a postal packet in the course of transmission without reasonable excuse.
He faces a further count of stealing packages of an unknown value belonging to Royal Mail.
During preliminary enquiry proceedings Catney confirmed he understood the charges but declined to give evidence or call witnesses at this stage.
No further details about the alleged circumstances were disclosed at the hearing.
Backing prosecution submissions that the postal operator has a prima facie case to answer, Deputy District Judge Liam McStay returned him for trial at Belfast Crown Court.
Catney was released on continuing bail and will appear again for his arraignment on a future date