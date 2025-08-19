Postman in court charged with stealing packages

Postman in court

​​A Belfast postman is to stand trial for allegedly interfering with and stealing mail, a judge ordered today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dylan Catney, 26, appeared at the city’s Magistrates Court accused of committing the offences while at work on dates between November 2023 and April 2024.

The defendant, of Dart Hill in Belfast, is charged with intentionally opening a postal packet in the course of transmission without reasonable excuse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He faces a further count of stealing packages of an unknown value belonging to Royal Mail.

During preliminary enquiry proceedings Catney confirmed he understood the charges but declined to give evidence or call witnesses at this stage.

No further details about the alleged circumstances were disclosed at the hearing.

Backing prosecution submissions that the postal operator has a prima facie case to answer, Deputy District Judge Liam McStay returned him for trial at Belfast Crown Court.