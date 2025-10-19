SAS soldiers who killed Loughgall IRA team 'deserve our gratitude' not a long legal process says Northern Ireland Veterans Commissioner

The SAS soldiers who killed eight IRA men in an ambush at Loughgall "deserve our gratitude", says the Northern Ireland Veterans Commissioner.

David Johnstone was speaking after it was revealed last week that a long-dormant inquest into the deaths of the IRA team – and an unarmed civilian – is to be revived under the government's legacy plans.

Mr Johnstone told the News Letter that such inquests "can be used to rewrite the narrative in favour of terrorists".

Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn had told the House of Commons on Tuesday that nine Troubles inquests are set to resume under the Labour government, Loughgall being among them.

Aerial view of the aftermath of the IRA's attack on a police station at Loughgall in 1988

Meanwhile a raft of others will be "sifted" to establish if they should go ahead as inquests, or instead be passed to the new Legacy Commission for investigation.

The move to revisit Loughgall drew sharp criticism from unionists.

The previous government had put a stop to Troubles inquests with its Legacy Act, amid concern that they were focusing unduly on alleged state wrongdoing.

Labour plans to scrap the Legacy Act, and bit by bit their plans for what will replace it are emerging.

Mr Johnstone said that "the confirmation that the 1987 Loughgall incident is going to restart as a coroner’s inquest will leave many veterans angry, frustrated, bewildered and disappointed", adding that "veterans believe this is as much about appeasement as it is about seeking truth".

He said: "The SAS soldiers at Loughgall deserve our gratitude; they should not instead be dragged through an elongated legal process, used to deflect from the true purposes of the ruthless armed sectarian murder gang who set out to murder that day."

He went on to add: "No family in the troubles should be denied truth and, where appropriate, justice.

"However, many veterans believe that the coronial legal system makes provision for a protracted legal process that can be used to rewrite the narrative in favour of terrorists and demonise those that were sent out under lawful orders to execute approved operations."

A UK government spokesperson told the News Letter: "As the government has long committed to, the small number of inquests that were halted by the Legacy Act will be able to proceed.

"Any veteran asked to give information will have full access to the MoD’s legal and pastoral services and will have those new protections provided by the legislation relating to inquests, including not having to travel to Northern Ireland."

Responding to the Secretary of State's announcement in the Commons on Tuesday, Tory MP David Davis said "it means that 30 years on, the government are dragging veterans into court over an operation that stopped eight heavily armed IRA murderers – men who had already killed and who were on their way to kill again, with weapons that had been used in 40 previous murders".

He added: "Let us be clear: by stopping the attack, those soldiers prevented the murder of many more innocent Northern Ireland citizens.

"What justice is served by punishing those brave soldiers with a stressful and unnecessary process?

"The honourable member for Surrey Heath (Dr Pinkerton) described it as a persecution, punishing them for doing nothing more than their duty.

"Is this really what the Secretary of State intends?"

Mr Benn had replied that there had been "a lot of opposition to the ending of inquests under the Legacy Act", and that "the government came in committed to restoring the inquests that had started and were stopped".

He also pointed out that it had been under a Tory government in 2015 that a fresh inquest into Loughgall was ordered.

An example of the problems which unionists have with the inquest system is the Clonoe inquest.

The coroner in that case delivered his findings in February, saying that the SAS had been unjustified in opening fire on an IRA team who were armed with rifles and had just attacked a police station with an anti-aircraft gun in 1992.

Though coroners’ cases do not involve verdicts of guilty or not guilty, after the findings were delivered the PPS was asked to cast its eyes over them to see if anyone who was there that night should be prosecuted, raising the prospect that the SAS team who killed the IRA men will be charged with criminal offences.

At the time the findings were delivered, DUP leader Gavin Robinson said: “The PIRA team had an anti-aircraft gun mounted on a lorry... If the SAS had not captured that gun, heaven only knows how many innocent lives would have been stolen by the IRA.