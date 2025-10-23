Old soldiers fear Troubles legal cases are being used to twist the truth and rewrite history, a senior figure representing veterans has said.

David Johnstone, the Northern Ireland Veterans Commissioner, was speaking outside Belfast's Laganside Court, after former paratrooper Soldier F was pronounced not guilty of two counts of murder and five of attempted murder relating to Bloody Sunday.

Mr Johnstone, flanked by national spokesman for the Northern Ireland Veterans Movement, Paul Young, had to deal with a heckler as he tried to speak to the media – a middle-aged man who repeatedly shouted “murderer” at the Commissioner while he spoke.

The man was shushed by people standing nearby, and the heckling was nowhere near the level of foul-mouthed abuse hurled at Mr Young when he spoke a few minutes later.

Calling for way of tackling Troubles issues that’s balanced on all sides and doesn’t “demonise” the military, Mr Johnstone said the acquittal of Soldier F “has once again brought into sharp focus the deep pain and division that events from over 50 years ago continue to cause”.

“Society in Northern Ireland must find a way to deal with legacy issues in a fair and balanced way, one which will not disproportionally focus on the actions of the military or police and distort the historical record of the conflict,” he said.

“It must be remembered that nine out of 10 deaths during the Troubles were caused by terrorist organisations, and many veterans are rightly concerned that too often legal processes are used to twist the truth, rewrite history and shift focus away from the reality that terrorists, on both sides, were responsible for the conflict and that there was never any justification for their actions.”

The Commissioner added he’s pushing for a way of tackling legacy issues that “ensures fairness for all and that does not facilitate the wholesale demonisation of those who served – the vast majority of whom did so with restraint and professionalism, with the sole motivation to protect all sections of our community during the turbulent years of our Troubles”.

