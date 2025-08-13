Stephen Brannigan murder and attack on priest in church in Downpatrick: man remanded in custody after court appearance

Hugh Malone, 30, appeared via videolink at Newtownards Magistrates’ Court

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Stephen Brannigan and the attempted murder of a priest in Co Down.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hugh Malone, 30, of no fixed address but from the Belfast area, appeared via videolink from Musgrave police station at Newtownards Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

The body of Mr Brannigan, 56, was found in a house in Marian Park in Downpatrick on Sunday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the same day, Father John Murray was attacked at St Patrick’s Church in the town.

Stephen Brannigan's body was found in a house in Marian Park in Downpatrick on Sunday afternoon.

No details of the incident were given during the brief court hearing.

Malone was wearing a grey sweatshirt and confirmed that he understood the charges against him.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) detective chief inspector told the court that she could connect Malone to the charges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A defence solicitor asked the officer to confirm that his client had had an appropriate adult or intermediary with him during police interviews.

The lawyer said there was a “significant mental health context” to the case.

No application for bail was made and deputy district judge Peter Prenter remanded Malone in custody until September 4.

Fr John Murray is recovering in hospital after being attacked while preparing to celebrate his last mass before retirement at St Patrick’s Church in Downpatrick on Sunday.

A church service in support of the family of Mr Brannigan and for Fr Murray was held in the town on Tuesday.