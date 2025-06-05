Troubles inquest appeals dismissed: No legal right to enhanced probes, say judges in ruling that could affect 20 other cases

Suspected IRA member Francis Bradley was shot dead during an army operation in February 1986. Pic: Pacemaker Belfast

​Relatives of two men killed by British soldiers during the Troubles have no legal entitlement to enhanced inquests examining alleged state breaches of the right to life, the Court of Appeal has ruled.

Senior judges upheld a verdict that the deaths of Francis Bradley and Patrick Duffy occurred outside a 12-year time limit for an investigative obligation imposed by Article 2 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

All three judges were in agreement in dismissing the appeal.

The decision could also have an impact on determining the scope of up to 20 other conflict-era inquests still to be reinstated by planned amendments to the UK Government’s controversial Legacy Act.

Derry man Patrick Duffy, who was killed by the SAS in 1978.

Mr Bradley, a 20-year-old suspected IRA member, was shot dead during an Army operation near Toomebridge, Co Antrim in February 1986.

Last year the coroner at a second inquest into his death found that the use of force was justified as he posed a threat.

Mr Duffy, 50, was shot multiple times by soldiers at a house in the Brandywell area of Derry in November 1978.

A fresh inquest into the circumstances surrounding his death also formed part of a five-year plan to clear a backlog of Troubles-related cases.

But the tribunal could not be completed before the May 2024 deadline created by the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act.

Based on case law, a legal duty to hold enhanced Article 2 compliant inquests can apply to deaths occurring up to 12 years before the Human Rights Act came into force in October 2000.

The killings of Mr Bradley and Mr Duffy both took place outside that temporal limit.

In March last year a High Court judge held that the Article 2 investigative obligation did not apply in either inquests under domestic law endorsed at UK Supreme Court level.

He also dismissed claims that the Ministry of Defence (MoD) acted irrationally over delays in disclosing material before the hearing into Mr Duffy’s death was halted.

Lawyers for the families of both men appealed those rulings, arguing that there was potential scope to extend the time limit based on separate jurisprudence.

But Lady Chief Justice Dame Siobhan Keegan stressed that the latest decision of the Supreme Court must be applied in legacy-type cases.

Dismissing the appeal, she stated: “What all of this means is that the judge was right to say that the inquest in both cases, given the temporal limit, did not fall to be considered as an Article 2 inquest.”

Dame Siobhan, sitting with Lord Justices Treacy and McCloskey, also agreed that the allegations of MoD irrationality were unsustainable.

However, she went on to highlight how “extremely comprehensive” findings were still able to be made at Mr Bradley’s inquest despite the coroner’s assessment that Article 2 was not engaged.

According to the court, a similar principle could be followed in the cohort of 20 remaining cases.

“The Bradley findings are a concrete example of how this approach works in practice in the unique circumstances of Northern Ireland legacy inquests,” the Lady Chief Justice said.

“The common law facilitates such an approach which is fact sensitive, does not conflict

with statute, is reasonable and fair, and is reflective of the needs of the people of Northern Ireland to achieve resolution in these outstanding cases.”

Lawyers representing Mr Bradley’s mother Rosemary confirmed they now intend to appeal to the Supreme Court.

Solicitor Fearghal Shiels, of Madden and Finucane, said: “We are disappointed by the ruling. “Mrs Bradley has launched a wide ranging challenge to the findings of the coroner which relies on both common law and Article 2 grounds.