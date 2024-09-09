Victims campaigner Raymond McCord loses legal challenge to Stormont's voting system

Raymond McCord

​​Victims campaigner Raymond McCord has lost a High Court challenge to the Northern Ireland Assembly’s cross-community voting system.

The Belfast man contended that the arrangements which involve MLAs designating as either nationalist or unionist on key decisions breached human rights law.

But a judge rejected claims that the system discriminated against Assembly members who categorise themselves as ‘others’.

Mr Justice Scoffield ruled: “This is not a matter where there is a realistic prospect of the court holding that the constitutional arrangements which have been adopted in this regard are unlawful.”

Mr McCord, whose son Raymond Jr was murdered by loyalist paramilitaries in 1997, was described in the case as a “peace campaigner and nascent politician”.

He has stood as a candidate in past elections and expressed a desire to contest future Stormont polls as a prospective unaligned MLA who would designate himself as ‘other’.

According to his case the rights of Assembly members who class themselves as neither nationalist or unionist would be unjustly undermined during decision-making which require cross-community consent.

If elected his vote would not count in 17 important areas where cross-community support is required, the court heard.

Mr McCord also stated one of his main goals as a candidate would be to remove sectarianism in Northern Ireland.

In correspondence disclosed as part of the challenge, his representatives wrote to Naomi Long, leader of the cross-community Alliance Party, setting their views on the designation system.

She responded in agreement with the view that the arrangements put non-aligned MLAs and their constituents at a disadvantage on key issues,and set out plans to push for reforms.

Proceedings were issued against the Secretary of State in a challenge to the mechanism put in place under the Northern Ireland Act 1998.

Lawyers for McCord argued that the system is incompatible with rights to vote and to stand for election, along with a prohibition on discrimination protected by Article 14 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

MLAs who designate as others are a “lower class of legislator” under the cross-community structures, it was alleged.

The Secretary of State responded that the case was premature because Mr McCord is not an elected MLA and may not even stand at the next Assembly poll.

It was also submitted that the current system gives legislative effect to agreed provisions of theGood Friday Agreement, with any changes to be determined through the political process.

Ruling on the challenge, Mr Justice Scoffield described the breaches alleged by Mr McCord as “unarguable”.

He stated: “It is not the role of the court to seek to redesign the legislative arrangements passed by Parliament and adopted by the Assembly, after agreement in the course of the Belfast Agreement and endorsement by referendum.

“The system adopted falls squarely within the broad margin of appreciation which, in my

judgement, should properly be afforded to the state to seek to secure stable government in the unique circumstances of Northern Ireland.”

The judge acknowledged there were valid points to be made about the continuing operation of the community designation mechanism.

But he added: “The value, efficacy and fairness of the system is properly a matter for political debate.