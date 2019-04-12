CQAF Launched

The Cathedral Quarter Arts Festival is pulling the stops out for its 20th birthday next month.

Rufus Wainwright, Echo and the Bunnymen, Anna Calvi, Teenage Fanclub, Spiritualized, Marian Keyes, Yola, UNLOVED (feat, David Holmes), Nina Conti, Horslips, Chris Difford, Roy Walker, Bill Drummond, Patty Griffin, Kevin McAleer, Lisa O’Neill, Lowkey, Bernard MacLaverty, Horslips and Kevin McAleer are among the star names descending on Belfast’s historic cultural quarter between May 2-12 for the 20th Cathedral Quarter Arts Festival.

The 11-day extravaganza will feature over 100 events in over 20 venues across Cathedral Quarter and beyond, as the Festival celebrates its 20th anniversary with a bumper programme of live music, comedy, literature, theatre, film, visual art and more,

Comedy highlights include legends Roy Walker and Kevin McAleer fresh from Derry Girls stardom, the terrifyingly funny Jerry Sadowitz, Nina Conti, Tom Stade, Kieran Hodgson doing ’75 – his epic tale of how Britain joined Europe, Sarah Keyworth, Whose Line is it Anyway’s Stephen Frost and his Improv Allstars, the fabulous Deirdre O’Kane and the fabulously strange Rob Auton.

Festival Director Sean Kelly said: “We invite festival goers, fun lovers and cultural heads to come help us celebrate over 11 days of amazing music, comedy, literature, film – the works.”