In a statement on social media, Craigyhill Bonfire and Cultural Page said that a land survey firm called LSS measured the bonfire at 205ft and 6in and that a second firm, Clifford and Gregg, found it to be 205ft and 0.269in.

And later the same page posted a video of what they claim is the bonfire site all cleaned up.

A post said: “The committee was out from early hours this morning making sure everything was clean and tidy ….. was there anything going on here last night ….. you wouldn’t think it ……. Just over 40k people attending the world’s biggest bonfire .

“All litter all cleaned up , bins emptied, fencing taken down , all signs around green packed away, tent packed up, all lights and generators ready to be taken back.