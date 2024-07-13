Bonfires get lit across Northern Ireland this evening to mark the Eleventh Night and the start of the Twelfth July Celebrations.This is the scene in Larne, County Antrim which is one of the tallest Bonfires to be lit.Photo - Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker PressBonfires get lit across Northern Ireland this evening to mark the Eleventh Night and the start of the Twelfth July Celebrations.This is the scene in Larne, County Antrim which is one of the tallest Bonfires to be lit.Photo - Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press
Craigyhill Bonfire Larne: 23 images of how a 'world record bonfire' built in Northern Ireland looks after it is set alight

By Gemma Murray
Published 12th Jul 2024, 08:51 GMT
Updated 13th Jul 2024, 11:28 GMT
Just look at these amazing images of Craigyhill Bonfire in Larne starting to burn.

In a statement on social media, Craigyhill Bonfire and Cultural Page said that a land survey firm called LSS measured the bonfire at 205ft and 6in and that a second firm, Clifford and Gregg, found it to be 205ft and 0.269in.

And later the same page posted a video of what they claim is the bonfire site all cleaned up.

A post said: “The committee was out from early hours this morning making sure everything was clean and tidy ….. was there anything going on here last night ….. you wouldn’t think it ……. Just over 40k people attending the world’s biggest bonfire .

“All litter all cleaned up , bins emptied, fencing taken down , all signs around green packed away, tent packed up, all lights and generators ready to be taken back.

"Our committee just do its best , it’s our community and we left it the way we got it. Until next year ….I wonder what we will plan for it .”

