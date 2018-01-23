Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan to be laid to rest in Limerick today

Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan is to be laid to rest in her home town in the Republic of Ireland this morning.

The singer's funeral mass is to take place in the Church of Saint Ailbe in Ballybricken, Co Limerick, at 11.30am.

Canon Liam McNamara, the associate pastor and a close friend of the O'Riordan family, will act as the chief celebrant of the Requiem Mass.

Father James Walton will be the chief co-celebrant, alongside Archbishop Kieran O'Reilly, Archbishop of Cashel and Emly and Archbishop Dermot Clifford, the Archbishop Emeritus of Cashel and Emly.

The funeral mass will be broadcast live by Limerick's local radio station.

The service will be followed by a private family burial.

On Monday night tea light candles lit the streets as family and close friends accompanied the singer's remains to the church from Cross's Funeral Home in Ballyneety.

Earlier hundreds of people had gathered outside the funeral home where her remains were in repose.

Irish President Michael D Higgins paid his sympathies to the singer's family and signed a book of condolence.

"It was very important to pay tribute to the contribution Dolores made," said Mr Higgins.

"It is so moving, so profoundly sad, that somebody so young is taken for us.

"She was a star that shone bright from the very beginning," he added.

O'Riordan was found dead in a London hotel last Monday.

The 46 year-old - who was also a member of alternative rock group DARK - had been working on a new studio album with The Cranberries in the months before her death and was expected to discuss its scheduled release with record label BMG while in England.

A number of tests have been carried out to establish the cause of the musician's death, an inquest heard on Friday before it was adjourned until April 3.

Sales and streams of The Cranberries' back catalogue have rocketed by 1,000% in the days since her death.

Greatest hits collection Stars: The Best Of 1992-2002 landed at number 16 on the albums chart this week, a higher position than its previous peak of number 20 when it was released in 2002.

The singer was renowned for her distinctive voice and the band enjoyed huge success in the 1990s with tracks including Zombie and Linger.