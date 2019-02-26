Crash victim Johnny Scott to be laid to rest in Articlave

The funeral of a young father-of-two who died after being struck by a car in Co Londonderry on Sunday evening will take place in Castlerock on Thursday.

Jonathan ‘Johnny’ Scott was killed as he walked along the Quilly Road between Articlave and Coleraine at around 6:45pm.

A family notice described him as the “dearly loved husband of Lisa, devoted daddy of Rocco and Axel, loving son of Cecil and Kathleen and brother of Samantha, Wendy, Julie and Leann.”

The Coleraine man’s funeral is due to take place in Christ Church, Castlerock on Thursday at 2pm followed by interment in St Paul’s Parish Churchyard, Articlave.

It is understood the service will be conducted by Rev Adam Quigley, Curate of the Parish of Castlerock, Dunboe & Fermoyle.

The family notice said Mr Scott will be “lovingly remembered by all his family and friends.”

In an online tribute to Mr Scott, his sister-in-law Jo-Leigh Graham described him as “a kind, hard working, loving” man and “a brilliant dad.”

“Johnny was one of the most kind, hard working, loving men you would ever meet and he was the best husband Lisa could have ever asked for, and a brilliant dad to Rocco and Axel & also a brilliant god father for Cassie. I sympathise with his sisters, mum and dad and other family members at this devastating time,” she wrote on Facebook.

Commenting on the post, many people expressed sadness at the terrible news and passed on their condolences to Mr Scott’s grieving family.

Police officers investigating the circumstances surrounding Mr Scott’s death have appealed for witnesses to contact them on 101, quoting reference 1165 24/02/19.