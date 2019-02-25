Crash victim Johnny Scott was a ‘kind, hard working, loving’ man

Tributes have been paid to a young father-of-two who died after being struck by a car in Co Londonderry on Sunday evening.

The man, named locally as Johnny Scott, was killed as he walked along the Quilly Road between Articlave and Coleraine at around 6:45pm.

Posting details of the family’s tragic loss on Facebook, Mr Scott’s sister-in-law Jo-Leigh Graham described him as “a kind, hard working, loving” man and “a brilliant dad.”

“This is one of the hardest things I have ever had to write. Last night I lost my brother in law, my sister lost her husband and my two wee nephews lost there daddy. I am devastated, Johnny was one of the most kind, hard working, loving men you would ever meet and he was the best husband Lisa could have ever asked for, and a brilliant dad to Rocco and Axel & also a brilliant god father for Cassie. I sympathise with his sisters, mum and dad and other family members at this devastating time,” she wrote.

Commenting on the post, many people expressed sadness at the terrible news and passed on their condolences to Mr Scott’s grieving family.

One posted: “Johnny was a good lad will b sorely missed thoughts and prayers go out 2 Lisa and the boys and also the family circle.. Heartbreaking.”

Another friend wrote: “Cannot believe what I have just read, I am so sorry Lisa I am absolutely heartbroken for u and the boys, thoughts and prayers with u all.”

Police investigating the fatal RTC have appealed for witnesses to contact them on 101, quoting reference 1165 24/02/19.