Crash victim’s funeral to take place this weekend

The funeral of Heather Neill, the Lisburn woman who was killed in a road crash at the weekend, is due to take place on Saturday, February 17.

The 58-year-old retired teacher died after the car she was driving was involved in a collision with a bus on the Moneynick Road, near Randalstown on Sunday afternoon.

Mrs Neill, who was Head of Business Studies at Dromore High School for over 20 years, was married with two grown up children. She was a committed Christian and an active member of Lisburn Christian Fellowship (LCF).

According to a post on the church’s Facebook page, her funeral service will take place at LCF, Queens Road, Lisburn on Saturday at 10am, then on to Roselawn Crematorium for 12pm.

“While Heather’s vibrant unique personality, enthusiasm and dedication to her Lord are things that we will always remember and associate with Heather, she is now in heaven with her Lord and no doubt praising Him with the same enthusiasm and adoration which characterised her praise of Him while among us. If there are flags in heaven it’s likely Heather will be waving the biggest one she can find,” the post said.

Detailing the funeral arrangements, the post went on to ask people to remember the Neill family in their prayers at this sad time.

There has been widespread shock and sadness at the news of Mrs Neill’s death, with former colleagues and pupils paying glowing tributes to a much-loved teacher.

Leading the tributes, former principal of Dromore High School, John Wilkinson, described his former colleague as “a vivacious, fun-loving and extremely caring member of staff who was loved by pupils and staff alike.”

• Read related story - Tributes paid to teacher who was ‘loved by pupils and staff alike’