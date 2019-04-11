Crash victim Sally O’Neill Sanchez to be laid to rest in Honduras

The funeral of Co Tyrone aid worker Sally O’Neill Sanchez, who was killed in a car crash in Guatemala, will take place in the Honduran capital Tegucigalpa tomorrow.

Originally from Dungannon, Ms O’Neill Sanchez joined Trócaire in 1978 and dedicated her life to working with the poor, the marginalised and victims of human rights abuses.

Although she retired from Trócaire in April 2015 after 37 years of service, the charity said she remained a driving force for human rights in Central America.

A family notice described her as the “cherished daughter of the late Charlie and Mary, beloved wife of Roger, much loved mother of Xiomara, Rhona and Roger and grandmother of Pat.”

It is understood Ms O’Neill Sanchez’s former colleagues at Trócaire are due to hold a memorial mass in Maynooth, Co Kildare next month to celebrate her life.