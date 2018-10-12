Crash victim to be laid to rest

The 22-year-old man killed in a road crash near Portadown on Wednesday night (October 10) will be laid to rest on Sunday.

Nathan Doran was the dearly beloved son of Stephen and Joanne, Maple Court, Lurgan, and much loved brother of Christopher, Stephen, Corena and Connie.

His funeral takes place on Sunday at 11.15am from his late residence to St Paul’s Church, Lurgan, for 12noon Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in St Colman’s Cemetery, Lurgan.

The 22-year-old motorcyclist died following a collision on the main Armagh to Portadown road.

Police said: “One other car involved was driven by an older lady.

“Investigations are ongoing.”

The crash involving the motorcycle and a white Ford Focus was reported just before 10.30pm on Wednesday night.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers from the Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for witnesses and would especially like to hear from anyone who was travelling on the Dobbin Road at around the time of the collision and who may have captured dashcam footage.

“Please call 101, quoting reference number 1430 10/10/18.”