£10,000 reward for information in renewed appeal for information on first anniversary of 'chilling murder' of Wayne Boylan

Detectives from the PSNI's Major Investigation Team are making a renewed appeal for information on the first anniversary of the chilling murder of 37-year-old Wayne Boylan following a £10,000 reward from the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Wayne, a father-of-one had been enjoying a night with friends at a house in Lower Dromore Road on Friday, 18 January 2019 when two masked killers burst into the house with a shotgun and callously shot him.

A 21-year-old female, who was also in the house, was struck in the face and neck by pellets from the blast.

Detective Chief Inspector Eamonn Corrigan said: "I now believe that a dark coloured vehicle was used by the murderers. We are hoping to trace the movements of this vehicle on the day of Wayne's murder.

"Did you see this car in or around the Lower Dromore Road or the dual carriageway between Newry and Warrenpoint at around 7.30pm? We know that after the murder this vehicle went towards Warrenpoint and entered Duke Street. Where did it go after this and who was in the vehicle?

Detective Chief Inspector Corrigan continued: "Everyone is now back to work after the Christmas festivities, having spent precious time with family and friends.

"On Christmas day Wayne's young son didn't have that luxury.

"His father wasn't there to share the day with him or see him opening his presents. No-one, especially children, should have to live with the legacy of having a loved one gunned down in cold blood.

"Wayne's young son and family continue to live with the pain of his murder and the young woman who was injured on that fateful evening will endure the horror of what she witnessed for the rest of her life.

"We want to give them answers and justice, and they deserve to see Wayne's killers behind bars."

Detective Chief Inspector Corrigan added: "A reward of £10,000 has been offered by the charity Crimestoppers to anyone who gives information leading to the successful prosecution of the perpetrators of this brutal murder.

"Today I would appeal to anyone who has information about this murder and who has not already come forward to please speak with my officers.

"Your information could be that vital piece we need to bring the perpetrators before the courts.

"If you do not want to speak with a police officer you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.

"They guarantee 100% anonymity to everyone who contacts them and have always kept that promise."

Susan Brew, Regional Manager for Northern Ireland at the charity Crimestoppers, said: "You may well know who was responsible and want to do the right thing but feel unable to speak directly to the authorities.

"Our charity is here for you. All you need to do is make a simple anonymous phone call to our Contact Centre on 0800 555 111 or use our anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.

"You pass on what you know and we'll do the rest whilst guaranteeing you stay 100% anonymous. Always."

Please note: To be eligible for the reward of up to £10,000, information must not be passed to police but given to the charity Crimestoppers via Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling their Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.