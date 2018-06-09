17-year-old stabbed in west Belfast attack

A teenager has been stabbed during an incident in west Belfast.

The altercation took place in the Bell Steel Road area in the early hours of this morning (Saturday,June 9).

The 17-year-old victim was treated in hospital after sustaining a number of stab wounds to his back and arm, none of which are thought to be life-threatening.

Police confirmed the incident was reported to them shortly after 2am.

They say the man involved was described as being around 40 years old, of heavy build, with gelled down blond hair and was wearing white Lacoste trainers, grey shorts and a grey and navy coloured Mackenzie polo shirt.

Inspector McCullough has appealed to anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information which could assist with police enquiries to contact officers at Woodbourne on 101 quoting reference number 216 09/06/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.