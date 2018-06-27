18-month-old child targeted in racial hate incident, say PSNI

A racially motivated hate incident was directed towards an 18-month-old child by a middle aged woman in Belfast, a PSNI spokesperson has said.

The incident happened in West Belfast on Monday.

In a post on the PSNI West Belfast Facebook page, a spokesperson said: “On Monday 25th June 2018, at approximately 12.15 hours on the Falls Road, Belfast close to Milltown Cemetery there was a racially motivated hate incident towards an 18-month-old child in the presence of his mother.

“The female that carried out this incident is described as being in her late forties/early fifties, 5’7 in height with auburn shoulder length hair and was wearing a long skirt or maxi dress that was blue/purple in colour.”

The spokesperson added: “If anyone has any information in relation to this please contact 101 and quote serial number 984 of 26/06/18.”