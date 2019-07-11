19 photos of the Avoniel 11th Night bonfire stand-off

Here are a selection of photographs detailing the stand-off which has now come an end.

1. Avoniel 11th Night Bonfire Two PSNI officers walking towards the 11th night bonfire at Avoniel Leisure Centre. pa Buy a Photo

2. Avoniel 11th Night Bonfire PSNI officers escort a Belfast City Council worker in a PSNI vehicle to read out a statement requesting that those on council property vacate the area at Avoniel Leisure Centre. pa Buy a Photo

3. Avoniel 11th Night Bonfire PSNI officers escort a Belfast City Council worker in a PSNI vehicle to read out a statement requesting that those on council property vacate the area at Avoniel Leisure Centre. pa Buy a Photo

4. Avoniel 11th Night Bonfire Two PSNI officers walking towards the 11th night bonfire at Avoniel Leisure Centre. pa Buy a Photo

View more