PSNI officers leave the area of the 11th night bonfire at Avoniel Leisure Centre as councillors in Belfast have agreed not to remove the loyalist bonfire.

19 photos of the Avoniel 11th Night bonfire stand-off

Belfast City Council has decided not to remove a contentious bonfire from a council owned car park after originally saying it intended to so.

Here are a selection of photographs detailing the stand-off which has now come an end.

Two PSNI officers walking towards the 11th night bonfire at Avoniel Leisure Centre.

1. Avoniel 11th Night Bonfire

Two PSNI officers walking towards the 11th night bonfire at Avoniel Leisure Centre.
pa
Buy a Photo
PSNI officers escort a Belfast City Council worker in a PSNI vehicle to read out a statement requesting that those on council property vacate the area at Avoniel Leisure Centre.

2. Avoniel 11th Night Bonfire

PSNI officers escort a Belfast City Council worker in a PSNI vehicle to read out a statement requesting that those on council property vacate the area at Avoniel Leisure Centre.
pa
Buy a Photo
PSNI officers escort a Belfast City Council worker in a PSNI vehicle to read out a statement requesting that those on council property vacate the area at Avoniel Leisure Centre.

3. Avoniel 11th Night Bonfire

PSNI officers escort a Belfast City Council worker in a PSNI vehicle to read out a statement requesting that those on council property vacate the area at Avoniel Leisure Centre.
pa
Buy a Photo
Two PSNI officers walking towards the 11th night bonfire at Avoniel Leisure Centre.

4. Avoniel 11th Night Bonfire

Two PSNI officers walking towards the 11th night bonfire at Avoniel Leisure Centre.
pa
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5