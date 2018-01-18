£200k drugs accused allegedly part of ‘larger criminal network’, court told

A couple have appeared in court accused of possessing £200,000 worth of ‘hard drugs’ with intent to supply.

Londonderry Magistrates Court was told police believe that 45-year-old Sonya Margaret McDaid and 36-year-old Piper McClenaghan are part of a ‘larger criminal network involved in supplying drugs.’

The court heard allegations that quantities of cocaine, heroin, amphetamines and cannabis were seized from a car and a search of a house and adjoining garage in Limavady this week.

McDaid, whose address was given on court papers as Dungiven Road, Londonderry, and McClenaghan, of Roe Mill Gardens, Limavady, are jointly charged with a total of 11 charges allegedly committed on January 16 and January 17.

They include possessing and being concerned in the supply of cocaine with an estimated street value of £75,000 and possessing £2,000 worth of heroin.

The couple are also accused of possessing £120,000 of amphetamine with intent to supply and possessing £3,500 of cannabis with intent to supply.

The court heard allegations that police stopped a vehicle at the Caw Roundabout in the city last Tuesday night. McDaid was the driver and McClenaghan the passenger.

The vehicle was searched and it is alleged police found five packages of ‘pressed cocaine’ concealed within a shoe box in the passenger foot-well.

Three mobile phones were also seized and it alleged one of these was a ‘dirty phone’.

The Roe Mill Gardens house in Limavady, where both women usually reside, was also searched on two occasions and it is alleged further drugs were discovered.

An investigating officer told the court that McDaid made full admissions to possessing the drugs during police interview.

However, he said McClenaghan denied all knowledge of the drugs and of any involvement in the alleged offences.

There was no application for bail on behalf of McDaid and police opposed bail for McClenaghan.

The officer told the court police believe this is ‘part of a larger criminal network involved in supplying these drugs’ and this is ‘evident by the sophisticated way these drugs were packaged’.

He said this is a ‘proactive investigation into the supply of dangerous controlled drugs’ and ‘given recent drug deaths around the country we are trying to disrupt and dismantle these criminal networks’.

Defence solicitor Derwin Harvey, said his client has no criminal record and has categorically denied the offences. He added that McClenaghan expressed ‘shock and horror’ that her partner ‘had confessed to being involved in this’.

The solicitor said the 36-year-old had a proposed bail address in Antrim and would abide by stringent conditions.

Deputy District Judge Noel Dunlop refused bail and both women were remanded in custody until February 1.