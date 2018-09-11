£3k to deep clean police cell after dirty protest

It cost almost £3,000 to give a cell at Antrim PSNI Station a deep clean after a man asked for toilet roll and then used it to smear his faeces around the walls in a dirty protest to “lash out against authority”.

Gerard Hugh O’Neill (27), of Abbeyglen Crescent, Newtownabbey, caused criminal damage to cell 15 at Antrim Police Station on June 15 this year and at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday he was jailed for four months for causing criminal damage.

A previous court heard a defence claim that O’Neill launched his dirty protest to “lash out against authority”.

At Monday’s court, a prosecutor said O’Neill was arrested in connection with public order offences.

He used a buzzer to request toilet roll and then CCTV captured him squatting down in the cell and defecating before he used the toilet roll to gather up his faeces which he smeared on the walls.

He also urinated on the floor which flowed out the door.

The cell door hatch had to be removed as part of a deep clean costing £2,900.

Defence barrister Neil Moore told Monday’s court the defendant had “difficulties with anger issues and drug misuse”.

District Judge Peter King said the offence merited a period in custody.

O’Neill appeared via video link from Maghaberry Prison.

Meanwhile, the court heard O’Neill had been at Antrim Courthouse on another occasion and he had to be taken from the cells to Antrim Area Hospital because of health concerns.

When he was brought back the cells they were crowded and he was placed in a consultation room in the cell block where he then damaged a table and used the table legs to smash fittings including armoured glass in a door and was deemed unfit to face that day’s court.

At Coleraine Court on Monday, Judge King sentenced O’Neill, who has 101 convictions, to four months in jail for the “absolutely disgusting” behaviour in connection with the police station offence.