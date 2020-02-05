£40K seizure of Class A and B drugs made after man discovered driving 'erratically' on NI road

Police have arrested a 40-year-old man after the seizure of over £40,000 worth of suspected Class B and Class A drugs in Omagh yesterday.

The arrest was made last night.

Curr Road - Google maps

PSNI Sergeant Kilkey said: “Shortly after 8:20pm, it was reported that a car was driving erratically on the Curr Road.

"The vehicle was stopped by police for no insurance and a subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of a quantity of suspected Class B drugs.

"A subsequent search of the man resulted in an additional seizure of a quantity of Class A controlled drugs.

"The man was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit, using a motor vehicle without insurance, possession of Class A controlled drugs, possession of Class B controlled drugs, possession of Class B controlled drugs with intent to supply and Concerned in Supply of Class B drugs.

"He remains in police custody at this time."

He added that "those involved in drugs criminality seek to line their own pockets at the expense of causing harm to others".

"They set out to ruin the communities that they live and operate in and they do not care about the damage that they cause, preying on those who are vulnerable.

“I would encourage anyone who has any information about the use or supply of illegal drugs to contact police on the non-emergency number 101 with any information they have.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”