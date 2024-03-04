Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This morning a NIFRS spokesman said the cause of the fire was "deliberate ignition".

Firefighters attended the derelict 3 storey premises, where Faughan Valley High School was previously sited, on Drumahoe Road after 8pm yesterday,

At the height of the blaze 50 firefighters were at the scene, with seven pumping appliances and one aerial appliance.

Nearby residents had for a time been told to keep doors and windows shut.

Faughan Valley High School amalgamated with Clondermot High School in 2004 to form Lisneal College.

In November 2023, a fire at the school was also put out by firefighters.

