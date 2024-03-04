All Sections
50 fire fighters put out blaze at derelict Faughan Valley High School in Londonderry - fire started deliberately say NIFRS

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) has put out a fire at a former school in Londonderry.
By Gemma Murray
Published 4th Mar 2024, 07:42 GMT
Updated 4th Mar 2024, 09:03 GMT
This morning a NIFRS spokesman said the cause of the fire was "deliberate ignition".

Firefighters attended the derelict 3 storey premises, where Faughan Valley High School was previously sited, on Drumahoe Road after 8pm yesterday,

At the height of the blaze 50 firefighters were at the scene, with seven pumping appliances and one aerial appliance.

A fire engine at the scene of a fire

Nearby residents had for a time been told to keep doors and windows shut.

Faughan Valley High School amalgamated with Clondermot High School in 2004 to form Lisneal College.

In November 2023, a fire at the school was also put out by firefighters.

A NIFRS spokesman last night said that ‘operations will continue for some time, and local residents are advised to stay away from the area and keep windows and doors closed while the incident is ongoing’.