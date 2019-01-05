£7,500 power tools theft in Ballymena

Power tools valued around £7,500 have been stolen in Ballymena.

Police say sometime between 11.00am and 2.00pm on Friday, a property on the Deerfin Road was entered and the items removed.

The PSNI stated: “Were you in the area? Do you have a dashcam that may have caught the offenders or their vehicle? Did you see something that maybe looked out of place?

“This is property with significant value so we would really appreciate your assistance. If you can help, please give us a call on 101 quoting reference 657 04/01/19.”