£70,000 cocaine seizure inside locked bedroom

Police discovered £70,000 worth of cocaine after breaking into a locked bedroom in north Belfast, a court heard yesterday.

Two alleged street dealers located inside the room were arrested during Thursday’s raid in the Ballysillan area.

Brian Gribben, 20, of Silverstream Crescent, and 21-year-old Darryl Cromie, from Benview Drive, appeared before the city’s magistrates court on charges connected to the seizure.

Both Belfast men face counts of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply.

Cromie is also charged with having Class B cannabis with intent to supply and possessing fireworks without a licence.

An investigating detective said police entered the house after a woman smoking at the front door told them more people were upstairs.

Voices were heard in a locked bedroom, but nobody opened the door.

“Entry was forced and the two defendants were sitting on the bed,” the detective said. “The drugs were in a rucksack.”

Tests on the compressed block of cocaine established an estimated street value of £70,000.

Opposing bail, the detective added: “This seizure is believed to relate to a larger supply and an organised crime gang, with other members who have not been identified at this time.”

Gribben and Cromie were remanded in custody after bail was refused.