£75k suspected cocaine haul in Newtownabbey

Police have recovered drugs with a street value of around £75,000 in Newtownabbey.

It follows a PSNI Organised Crime Branch operation in the greater Belfast area yesterday during which three people were arrested.

Detective Inspector Pete Mullan said: “A quantity of suspected cannabis was discovered with an estimated street value of around £40,000, after police stopped and searched a car at the Annadale Embankment area.

“A 55-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class B controlled drugs, possession of Class B controlled drugs with intent and various motoring offences.

“Following the search of the car, a 34-year-old man was later arrested in the Shaftsbury Square area on suspicion of concerned in supply of Class B drugs, possession of Class B controlled drugs and conspiracy to supply Class B controlled drugs.”

Both men are currently assisting police with their enquiries.

DI Mullan added: “A follow-up search at a property in the Newtownabbey area resulted in the seizure of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of around £75,000 and other drug paraphernalia.

“A female was arrested for drug offences at this search and has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

“With over £100,000 worth of illegal substances removed from our streets, we continue to make Northern Ireland a hostile environment to those involved in drug dealing within our communities. We will seek to identify them, arrest them and bring them before the courts.

“I would encourage anyone with information about the sale and supply of illegal drugs to get in touch with police on 101. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”