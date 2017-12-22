79 prisoners granted Christmas home leave

The Prison Service has granted 79 prisoners Christmas Home Leave.

Their periods of temporary release have been granted for varying periods from December 22 until January 2.

Conditions have been placed on all successful applicants.

Thirty-five prisoners are being released from Magilligan Prison.

Thirty-five prisoners will be released from Maghaberry Prison, 19 of which are life or indeterminate sentence prisoners.

Six young men and three women are being released from Hydebank Wood College.

All prisoners granted Christmas Home Leave have been the subject of a satisfactory risk assessment and have either successfully completed a home leave programme or undergone periods of unaccompanied testing in the community.