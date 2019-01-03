90-year-old couple left 'shaken' after callous robbery

An elderly couple has been left shaken after their purses were stolen.

PSNI Newtownards, on Facebook, today said "yesterday afternoon two burglars targeted the home of an elderly couple in Greenwell Street, Newtownards".

An elderly woman

They added that they believe two men entered the property at 4pm and made off after taking cash from the property.

"Both victims are in their 90s and understandably are extremely shaken," added the post.

"We know that two purses were taken, one red one and one brown leather one.

"I would ask anyone that lives in the area to be on the lookout for these in case they were discarded.

"We hope to have some CCTV of the suspects up soon but in meantime if anyone saw anybody acting suspiciously in the area please call 101 and quote serial cc2019010200832".