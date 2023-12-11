A 31 year old man charged over the murder of Odhran Kelly is due to appear in court today - Monday
A 31-year-old man charged with murder is due to appear before Lisburn Magistrates’ Court on today, Monday 11th December.
Previously a 31-year-old man was charged with murder and two women, aged 43 and 36, were also charged with assisting an offender.
Gary Damien Scullion, 31, from Edward Street, Lurgan, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates’ Court on Friday, charged with the murder of Mr Kelly.
On Thursday Stephanie McClelland, 36, of Shan Slieve in Lurgan, and Andrea Catherine Theresa Stevenson, 43, of Edward Street, also in Lurgan, appeared in court charged with assisting an offender in relation to Mr Kelly’s murder.
They were remanded in custody.