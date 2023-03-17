Luna, a four-year-old American Bulldog was found injured and partially buried in Ballyarnett Country Park in Londonderry on Wednesday 15 March.

A vet said the dog, Luna, had suspected broken ribs, broken teeth, swelling on her head with brain trauma and signs of one of both lungs being collapsed.

Vivien Kelly, Centre Manager at Pet FBI Rescue in Londonderry said they will not know the full extent of her injuries until after the postmortem report.

Luna was 'skeletal' when she was rescued and taken to the vet.

Ms Kelly told the News Letter how the dog first came to the attention of the public.

"A member of the public came across the two guys in the park. He thought they were acting suspiciously and he continued to monitor them to see what they were doing."

Initially he did not realise what they were doing or that they had a dog.

"He had watched while they had been hitting her with a kerbstone on the head several times.

Vivien said that Luna's eyes were filled with sadness and pain because she had suffered such abuse.

"Then they buried her, and on top of the dirt they placed rocks and stones so that she could not fight her way up through the dirt."

"He then approached them and they became threatening towards him and he felt unsafe and backed off.

"But he bided his time until he was safe to return and just dropped to his hands and knees and dug Luna back up out of the ground."

Vivien has speculated on what might have motivated the men to try and dispose of the dog in such a brutal manner rather than just abandoning her.

"The only thing we can come up with was that Luna had gone through months of abuse.

"She was skeletal. I took her to my own vet and she was skin and bones - there was nothing to her.

"I don't know if they were trying to hide months of abuse and thought this was the way to do it."

Vivien has since been sent photos of Luna - with matching markings - around Christmas time with a litter of ten pups that were being advertised for sale on Facebook.

"Luna is an American Bulldog breed. People will pay an awful lot of money for them. You are probably talking £1000-£1200 for each pup."

She has been advised that at least two litters have come out of Luna, meaning she could have earned someone around £24,000 - plus potentially a further £12,000 for each further litter.

"She definitely was being used for breeding.

"There were also injuries on her relating to dog fighting or being used for bait in dog fighting. Luna's abuse had started long before Wednesday night."

"I saw the marks on her. I took her to the vet and it was him that pointed out the teeth marks on her."

The dog was not chipped, despite it being a legal requirement.

"Alot of people deliberately don't chip it so that if it doesn[t work out and they abandon the dog there is no way of tracing it back to the owner."

Luna was in so much pain that she snapped when being lifted out of the taxi to the vets, so a muzzle was placed on her.

But she never made a sound after her rescue.

"She lifted her head and she looked at me and I remember her face. Her eyes were just full of sadness and pain. Coming down one of her eyes there was just a constant drip of water - it was just like she was crying."

Dogs are able to cry tears if they are in severe distress, she says.

"It has been so traumatic - to put a dog through that. It is the most traumatic end for any animal."

The man who found her took her to a vet who administered pain relief. But as there was no owner the only option was euthanisa.

Pet FBI Rescue were notified and took Luna to their own vet to try and save her, but her injuries were far too severe.

Vivien was holding Luna when she was peacefully put to sleep.

"It was traumatic but you just switch onto automatic and do what needs to be done. Then you deal with everything else that comes afterwards."

The PSNi said a 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty following a report of a dog that was found injured and partially buried in Ballyarnett Country Park in Londonderry on Wednesday 15 March.

PSNI Inspector Kyle Rowntree said: "On Thursday 16th March, officers also conducted a search under warrant at a property in the Carnhill area. Three dogs were removed and placed into the appropriate care for their wellbeing. Enquiries are continuing and police would like to thank the local community for their assistance in relation to this investigation.