Abortion debate: Corbyn says Westminster has human rights responsibilities

Jeremy Corbyn hit out at the DUP after it insisted Westminster should not meddle with Northern Ireland’s abortion law.

As the Commons was holding the emergency debate on termination laws, the Labour leader insisted Parliament had a responsibility to respect human rights standards.

DUP leader Arlene Foster has said abortion is a devolved matter and should only be dealt with by Stormont, which is currently suspended.

Mr Corbyn said: “I would say very politely to Arlene Foster, you were elected to the Northern Ireland Assembly, maybe you should play your part in ensuring that Assembly functions and we get a devolved administration working in Northern Ireland.

“In the absence of it, then clearly the UK Parliament has responsibility to adhere to human rights standards...

“Labour’s position has always been that abortion rights should be extended, without fear or favour, across the whole of the UK.”

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill meanwhile described the debate as a “first step” on the road to abortion reform in Northern Ireland, and backed repeal of the relevant sections of the 1861 act.

She called for the UK and Irish governments to then come together under a body called the British Irish Intergovernmental Conference to discuss how to change the laws on terminations.

Sinn Fein is to consider whether to change to support unrestricted abortion up to 12 weeks at its ard fheis later this month.