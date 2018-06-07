Abortion debate: ‘where are voices of would-be fathers?’

A churchman who founded a men’s support group has said the voice of would-be fathers “needs to be taken on board” in the abortion debate in Northern Ireland.

Rev Dr Hayden Foster said their input had been almost totally absent from the discussion of terminations in the Republic, which has been treated purely as a “women’s issue”.

Dr Foster, who has a degree in group psychotherapy from Union Theological College in Belfast, founded the organisation Men to Men in Belfast about 20 years ago.

He said it involved offering counselling to men at a time when there was little such support, and at one stage the group had about 20 counsellors (though last year it entered a period of dormancy).

The 75-year-old south Belfast man, who retired as a minister five years ago, said he came across cases “where men felt they didn’t have any say in what was going on, where women would go ahead and have an abortion and they’d be very hurt and lost over it”.

“That’d be mainly in the area where they weren’t married, but had had some relationship that wasn’t just a one-night stand,” he said.

“It’s something that needs to be taken on board.

“The people had a sexual relationship, the girl gets pregnant. The fellas want the baby, the girl doesn’t.

“And they just felt they’d no say in it; and in actual fact – at the end of the day – they don’t.”

When it comes to the recent referendum debate, the former rector of St George’s in central Belfast said: “I don’t think it has featured, has it?

“It was certainly mentioned, in passing, but... it’s been constantly portrayed as purely a woman’s right, a woman’s issue.”

As to whether the input of fathers-to-be should be considered more in the abortion debate in Northern Ireland, he said: “For people’s wellbeing, of course it should.”

And as to whether it would be feasible to incorporate rights of an unborn child’s father in law, he said: “I don’t know is the truth. I certainly think the father’s opinion should be taken into account.”

A detailed poll of attitudes to abortion was done in 2016 as part of a project called the Northern Ireland Life and Times Survey, run by both the Province’s universities.

It surveyed 1,208 adults and found that 79% of respondents thought that it was either “very important” or “quite important” that “the rights and wishes of the husband or partner should be taken into account in the decision whether or not to have an abortion”.

By contrast, 12% thought it was “not very important” or “not at all important”. The remaining 9% either did not know or thought it was “neither important nor unimportant”.

Men were only slightly more likely to consider it “very important” or “quite important” (81%) than women (78%).

Protestants were also slightly more likely to consider it “very important” or “quite important” (84%) than Catholics (76%).

In general terms, the survey showed clear majority support for abortion being legal in cases of fatal foetal abnormalities, rape and incest, and to save the life of a mother.

When it comes to his own views on abortion in general, Dr Foster said “obviously there are circumstances” where abortion was permissible, but “I wouldn’t be defining those”.

This may be a “wishy-washy” answer, he said, “but unfortunately we live in a wishy-washy world”.

Asked what the Church of Ireland’s stance is officially, it referred the News Letter to a 2015 response it had issued in response to a consultation on abortion.

In it, the church had said “there are (regrettably) exceptional circumstances of strict and undeniable medical necessity where an abortion should be an option (or more rarely a necessity) whilst also a concern to avoid a situation whereby legislating for such exceptions provides a ‘back door’ to widespread abortion, to which the church is strongly opposed”.

However, the bishop of Cashel for example had openly said they backed a ‘Yes’ vote in the referendum.

On the subject of the different views within his church on the subject, Dr Foster said: “I don’t think it’s a splitting issue, in that reformed churches would go very much on individual conscience.”