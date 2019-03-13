‘Absolute madness’ of Carrick boat-hopping thieves

A call has been made for a review of security arrangements at Carrickfergus Marina after a number of boats were targeted by thieves at the weekend.

Police launched an appeal for information after the vessels were entered on Saturday, March 9.

Officers received reports that four young people had got on board a number of craft sometime during the night and bottles of alcohol were stolen.

The youths involved in the thefts were also seen jumping from boat to boat in the dark, which police said was “absolute madness”.

Asking for a security review, UUP Cllr Robin Stewart said: “I have been contacted by several boat owners who are very unhappy at the fact that these robbers were able to access their property so easily and with apparent impunity.

“Ultimately this is a council-run facility and I have been speaking with the council’s director. I have urged the director to conduct an urgent review of the security arrangements at the marina and to report back with an action plan that will stop this sort of thing ever happening again.”

A Mid and East Antrim Borough Council spokesperson stated that this is the only recent incident of this nature at the site.

The spokesperson added: “Council is working with the PSNI to investigate this incident fully and will look at any issues to see what can be done to help protect the marina and the boats within it.

“Staff have also spoken to boat owners within the marina to reassure them we are doing all we can.

“Anti-social and criminal behaviour must be condemned and council will do all it can to ensure the marina remains a place people want to visit and enjoy.”

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call detectives in Larne Station on the non emergency number 101, quoting PSNI reference numbers 416 or 612 10/03/19.

Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800555111.