ACC: Rise in reported crime could reflect greater confidence in PSNI

A top PSNI officer has moved to reassure the public that a slight rise in reported crime does not mean the public is less safe.

Commenting on the recently released annual crime statistics for Northern Ireland, Assistant Chief Constable Tim Mairs said: “I want to reassure you that Northern Ireland is a safe place to live. The figures only tell part of our story.

“We are continuing to prevent, detect and deter crime, while dealing with the increased demand that mental health and vulnerability has placed on our service.”

ACC Mairs said the statistics showing a 2.9% increase do not tell the whole story.

“An increase in reporting can indicate an increase in confidence in policing. We have seen an increase in the number of domestic abuse reports and rape reports,” he said.

“We believe that more victims are coming forward because they are confident that they will be heard and listened to.

“Reports of burglary, anti-social behaviour, criminal damage and vehicle offences – crimes that you have told us you care about – have all decreased,” ACC Mairs added.