Adrian Ismay murder: Brother of accused ordered to attend trial

The brother of a man on trial for the murder of prison officer Adrian Ismay has been ordered to appear in court by next Monday or a warrant will be issued for his arrest.

Peter Robinson was due to give evidence on Wednesday at the non-jury trial of his brother Christopher Alphonsus Robinson who denies murdering Mr Ismay, 52, on March 4, 2016.

The 46-year-old, of Aspen Walk, Dunmurry, also denies charges of possessing an improvised explosive device and providing money or property for the purposes of terrorism.

When the trial resumed earlier this week after an eight-month adjournment, a colleague of Peter Robinson claimed in court that the accused’s brother had disabled the CCTV at a west Belfast youth hostel where they both worked.

The youth support worker said that this happened on March 3, 2016 – the evening before a bomb exploded under Mr Ismay’s blue Volkswagen Transporter vehicle after he left his east Belfast home.

Mr Ismay initially survived the blast but the father of three died 11 days later from his injuries.

At Belfast Crown Court a medical note was presented to the court relating to Peter Robinson.

A lawyer representing him said he had a history of panic attacks and his attendance “would cause significant deterioration in his mental state”.

But trial Judge Mr Justice McAlinden said he didn’t consider the potential impact (of attending) the case “outweighs the need for him to attend to give evidence in this matter”.

