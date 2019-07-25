Adrianne Peltz accused of using charity's credit card for personal gain

A Co Down woman has been charged with fraud by abuse of her position at the Dogs Trust.

Adrianne Peltz, 34, of Beatrice Road, Bangor, is accused of using a company credit card for personal expenditures.

The charge relates to dates between April 10 and October 12 in 2017.

The full charge reads: 'Defendant on dates between the 10th day of April 2017 and the 12th day of October 2017 whilst occupying a position in which you were expected to safeguard, or not to act against, the financial interests of Dogs Trust dishonestly abused that position in that you used a company credit card for personal expenditures with the intention, by means of the abuse of that position to make a gain for yourself or another or to cause loss to Dogs Trust or to expose Dogs Trust to a risk of a loss, in breach of section 4 of the Fraud Act 2006, contrary to Section 1 of the Fraud Act 2006'.

She has yet to formally enter a guilty or not guilty plea.

Previous press statements from the Dogs Trust said Ms Peltz was the charity's campaigns manager for Northern Ireland.

The defendant was not present when the case was mentioned at Ballymena Magistrates' Court today.

Defence barrister Stephen Law said it was an "alleged breach of trust case".

He said there was a an issue regarding the amount of money involved about which he would write to the Public Prosecution Service.

The lawyer said he didn't believe it was a case which would "trouble the court".

The case was adjourned to August and Mr Law said the defendant would be present then.

Adrianne Peltz has a high media profile in Northern Ireland.

She has been a spokeswoman for Amnesty International in NI and is currently pictured on the Victim Support NI website as being on its board of trustees.

She is originally from South Africa but has lived in Northern Ireland for a number of years and other leading roles included the student union sector.

She had also frequently been a media commentator.

The Dogs Trust is the UK’s largest dog welfare charity and cares for over 15,000 dogs each year through a network of 20 rehoming centres in the UK including one in Ballymena.

Following the court case the Dogs Trust was asked for a statement but had not initially responded.